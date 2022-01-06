D220106 Fans players of the week

Falkville’s Ellie Cate Hill and Austin’s Eddie Mitchell were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Girls

Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville

Hill finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a win over Clements. She also had 11 points in a win over Tharptown. "Ellie Cate played with great effort and aggressiveness this past week," coach Jonathon Lacy said. “When she is aggressive and playing well, it gets everyone else going too."

Boys

Eddie Mitchell, Austin

Mitchell had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Haleyville in the Metro Tournament at Homewood. "Eddie's performance in the Metro Tournament was something we'd been missing," Austin coach Major Deacon said. "His aggressiveness...attacking the rim ... his athleticism. 

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Athens Bible’s Jordyn Bailey, Hatton’s Kailyn Quails and West Limestone’s Carlie Belle Winter. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle, Hartselle’s Luke Ward and Priceville’s Chris Thomas.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.