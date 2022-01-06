Girls
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville
Hill finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a win over Clements. She also had 11 points in a win over Tharptown. "Ellie Cate played with great effort and aggressiveness this past week," coach Jonathon Lacy said. “When she is aggressive and playing well, it gets everyone else going too."
Boys
Eddie Mitchell, Austin
Mitchell had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Haleyville in the Metro Tournament at Homewood. "Eddie's performance in the Metro Tournament was something we'd been missing," Austin coach Major Deacon said. "His aggressiveness...attacking the rim ... his athleticism.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Athens Bible’s Jordyn Bailey, Hatton’s Kailyn Quails and West Limestone’s Carlie Belle Winter. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle, Hartselle’s Luke Ward and Priceville’s Chris Thomas.
