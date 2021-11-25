D211125 Fans players of the week

Falkville’s Ellie Cate Hill and West Morgan’s Dyllan Ward were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Girls

Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville

Hill finished with 29 points, four rebounds and four steals in a win over Sumiton Christian. "The last two years she scored when we needed her to but took the backseat to a couple of seniors,” Falkville coach Jonathon Lacy said. “Ellie Cate works hard on her shot and is starting to settle into her new role.”

Boys

Dyllan Ward, West Morgan

Ward had a game-high 26 points in a win over East Lawrence and 17 points in a win over Danville. "Dyllan made eight 3-pointers in two games in limited playing time," coach Sam Brown said. "He also had eight steals against East Lawrence. … The mental part of his game has really improved so that he can play through tough spots."

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: East Limestone’s Taylor Farrar, Hatton’s Kailyn Quails and Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Murr. Boys: Hartselle’s Luke Ward, Priceville’s Cole Lindeman, and Falkville’s Dawson Norwood.

