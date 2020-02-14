Boys
Tre Shackelford and Kelton Petty
Austin
The junior duo combined for 38 points, each scoring 19, as Austin claimed the Class 7A, Area 8 title by beating Florence. "They proved to be a dynamic duo with their outside and inside scoring," coach Major Deacon said. "Tre Shackelford made one of the biggest plays of the game, with an offensive free throw rebound, and then both iced the game shooting 80 percent from the foul line in the game."
Girls
Bri Hodges
Austin
The senior scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a victory over Florence for the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament title. "Bri is a very strong presence offensively and defensively, but her love for her teammates is her most impactful quality for our team," coach Bruce Hamilton said. "She is a true leader and a very good player."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: West Morgan’s Ashton Owens, Danville’s KJ Melson and Hartselle’s Brody Peebles. Girls: Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones, Priceville’s Abigail Garrison and Lindsay Lane’s Madelyn Dizon.
