Girls
Bri Hodges
Austin
The senior had 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-49 win over Cullman last week. "She played outstanding," Austin coach Bruce Hamilton said. "Dominated the paint and boards. She is a great leader for our team." Hodges also scored 10 points in a victory over Priceville last week.
Boys
Kelton Petty
Austin
The junior scored 33 points in a win over Eufaula in the N2Hoops Invitational at Bob Jones. Petty also had six rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists in the game. "He played really well in the tournament after the beating we took in the first game," coach Major Deacon said. "Just a really clutch player and a great kid."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Danville’s Wren Cole and KJ Melson, Decatur Heritage’s GianCarlo Valdez and East Limestone’s Austin Harvell. Girls: Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones, West Limestone’s Cassidy Winter, Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks and Brewer’s Hope West.
