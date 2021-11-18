Gary Orr hopes your holiday menu has some room for some basketball.
Orr’s Hartselle Tigers are again hosting the Encore Classic. The three-day event for girls basketball starts Saturday with games going all day in the main and auxiliary gym at Hartselle.
“It’s some good quality basketball with some really good teams,” Orr said. “It’s early in the season and every team is trying to see what they have.
“If you are a big basketball fan and want to get some idea on who will be competing at the regionals or at state, this is a way to get an early look.”
Orr is correct. This event is always filled with championship contenders. Teams competing Saturday include Austin, Madison Academy, Cold Springs, Brewer, Fairview, Decatur Heritage, Deshler and Hartselle.
Teams joining the competition during the second day on Tuesday, include East Limestone, Arab, Mortimer Jordan, Good Hope, Hazel Green, Oneonta, Falkville, Priceville, Columbia and Lawrence County. Rivals Arab and Brewer play in the main gym at 2 p.m. The last game of the day in the main gym at 7:20 p.m. has Hartselle vs. Priceville.
Games continue Wednesday with the last games tipping off at 3:20 p.m. Admission is $8 each day at the door.
If you are looking for boys basketball, Priceville is hosting its annual Marx Optical Classic starting Saturday. Varsity games on Saturday feature West Limestone vs. West Point at 2:45 p.m. Priceville plays Rogers at 5:30 in the main gym with East Limestone vs. Brewer in the auxiliary gym also at 5:30. Games continue Monday and Tuesday at Priceville. Admission is $8 each day.
The boys from Austin, Hartselle and East Limestone will be competing in the N2Hoops Invitational at Bob Jones in Madison. Play begins Monday with East Limestone vs. Buckhorn at 10:30 a.m., Hartselle vs. Stuart’s Creek at 4:30 p.m. and Sparkman vs. Austin at 6 p.m. Other teams in the tournament are Hazel Green, Florence, Bob Jones, Mae Jemison, Columbia, Saint John Paul II, Wenonah, Lee, James Clemens and Westminster Christian.
Teams advance to Tuesday with East Limestone playing at 9 a.m., Austin at noon and Hartselle at 1:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. Admission for each day is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
One of the other bigger events in the area is the Clements Classic. Both boys and girls games will be played on Monday-Wednesday. The list of area schools competing includes Danville, Ardmore, Hatton, Elkmont and Athens Bible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.