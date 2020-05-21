The Daily sports department wants to honor the senior class athletes playing spring sports who had their seasons cut short.
Send us a group shot of the seniors from your team so we can include them in upcoming issues.
Send your photos to decatursports@gmail.com. Please identify each senior in the photo and the high school they represent.
