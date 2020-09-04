DOUBLE SPRINGS — Jaxson Mitchell rushed for a pair of touchdowns as Hatton used a bruising run game to pick up a 14-12 win over Winston County on Friday.
The Hornets rushed for 152 yards on 24 carries and finished the game with 185 yards of total offense, picking up the win despite being outgained by the Yellow Jackets, who finished with 253 yards of total offense.
Hatton (1-1) opens Class 2A, Region 8 play next week against Mars Hill.
