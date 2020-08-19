Football coaches don’t like surprises.
They spend hours of preparation to take the unexpected out of the game.
Whether it is notes written on pages in a playbook, filed in a computer or just memories stuffed inside a noggin, football coaches want to be ready for every possibility.
Before this summer, it’s doubtful that any coaches had a plan on how to play football during a pandemic. If there’s ever been a season to prepare for the unexpected, this is it.
It was in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and all high school spring sports in Alabama shut down. That also raised concerns about football this fall. Even though the numbers for those suffering with COVID-19 continue to rise, it’s full speed ahead for football season, which begins Thursday.
“I really don’t know how all this is going to work,” said R.A. Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton. “Are we going to go through all this work to get prepared to play only to have the plug pulled after something like two games? I hope not.”
Steve Savarese, executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, sees getting started as a good first step, but it doesn’t mean there will be a complete season.
“We felt like let’s get as many games in as we can,” Savarese said. “If we can get them all in, that will be great. If not, if the health situation deteriorates, then we will stop at that time under a health order.
“Right now we wanted to get started, get our folks out there, let our children return to their childhood, let our kids have a senior year.”
High school organizations across the country have grappled with how to play football during a pandemic. At last check, 37 states are playing this fall. Utah started first on Aug. 13. Some states are delaying starts. Twelve states and the District of Columbia have pushed their seasons to after the first of 2021.
“It’s scary to me because I want to play football my senior season,” Austin’s Tre Shackelford said. “I had friends who lost their senior seasons last spring, and I know how bad they were hurt.
“I wear a mask out in public for my safety and for the safety of others. I wear it because I want to play football.”
The camaraderie of a football team can help teammates deal with the uncertainty.
“The best thing to do is enjoy every minute with your teammates,” Decatur’s Grayson Vermeire said. “I’m fearful about what could happen to our season. I just try to be positive all the time.”
Masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet will be part of the playbook for this football season. The sidelines will look different for social distancing, with the team box for players, which was from the 25-yard line to the other 25, being expanded from 10 to 10. Coaches are still limited from the 25 to the other 25.
Only one captain will represent each team for the coin toss. Protective shields on helmets may be the norm rather than an exception. The footballs used in the game will be constantly wiped down.
How will the experience of Friday Night Lights be during the pandemic?
“I feel like most high school football fans have been cooped up for so long that they are itching to get out and watch some good football,” Brewer head coach Geoff Walters said. “I just hope everyone wears a mask and follows the guidelines and we can all be safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.