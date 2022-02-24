Boys
Oliver Howard, Decatur
A wrestler in the 160-pound class, Howard finished second in the Class 5A-6A state meet. "Oliver Howard's performance at state is just a glimpse of what is to come for him," Decatur coach Kevin Lockhart said. "His hard work, dedication and discipline will take him far in the sport of wrestling.”
Girls
Dagen Brown, Hatton
Brown finished with 14 points, six assists and five steals in Hatton’s 43-33 win over Addison in the Class 2A Northwest Regional semifinals. "Dagen had an awesome game in the semifinals," Hatton coach Chasta Chamness said. "She is a tremendous leader and drives our team."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Elkmont’s Paige Robinson, Hartselle’s Blayne Godfrey and West Morgan’s Brandy Hernandez. Boys: Clements’ Dylan Patrick, Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant and Athens’ Will Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.