Megan Howell, Brinley Aldridge and Nori Jones each qualified in three individual events for the state swim meet and were among 12 members of the Decatur Area Swim Team to earn state berths.
The Alabama Recreation and Parks Association state meet is next Friday in Albertville. Swimmers qualified with their performances at the district meet in Boaz earlier this month.
Howell, 18, a recent Austin High graduate who plans to swim in college at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana, qualified for state in the 100 individual medley, 50 butterfly and 50 breaststroke as well as the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay in the 15-and-older division.
Aldridge, 13, qualified in the 100 IM, 50 butterfly, and 100 freestyle. Jones, 10, qualified in 100 IM, 50 freestyle, and 100 freestyle.
The other Decatur qualifiers are:
• Gian Espinosa-Lopez, 8, on the 8-and-under freestyle relay team.
• Brendan McClain, 15, one individual event, 50 backstroke.
• Reid McDowell, 7, on the 8-and-under freestyle relay team.
• Riley Mills, 16, one individual event, 50 breaststroke, and two 15-and-older relays.
• Porter Ray, 8, on the 8-and-under freestyle relay team.
• Blake Russell, 8, on the 8-and-under freestyle relay team.
• Jacob Sivley, 17, one individual event, 50 backstroke.
• Lorelei Smith, 16, two 15-and-over relays.
• Maisie Waynick, 16, one individual event, 50 backstroke, and two 15-and-older relays.
