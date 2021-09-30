Boys
Walker Hoyle, Hartselle
Hoyle had two interceptions, returning one 29 yards for a TD, in a win over Russellville. "Walker has made himself into a very good player," coach Bryan Moore said. "He is the epitome of what a Hartselle Tiger is in the way that he comes to work every day and is completely mission driven. He was really the difference in the Russellville game with those two interceptions.”
Girls
Ansley Terry, West Morgan
Terry had a combined 38 kills in wins over West Limestone, Hatton, Ardmore and a loss to East Limestone. "Ansley is a great volleyball player and an even better kid," coach Alesha Hutto said. "She works hard and pushes herself to the point of perfection. She has accelerated her game tremendously since last season because of her hard work."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Priceville’s Zoey Benson, Austin’s Jakaya Smith, and Danville’s Audrey Marshall. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle, East Limestone’s Fortune Wheeler and Falkville’s Caden Burnett.
