Boys
Isaih Hubbard, East Lawrence
The defensive back returned a fumble 92 yards for a TD to help East Lawrence defeat West Morgan 21-18. "I am very proud of Isaih," coach Bo Culver said. "He is a young man whose role is vastly different than it was a year ago. He has accepted that role and has decided to jump all in. … Nate Tucker did a great job of getting to the football and making a big hit. Hubbard was filling like he was supposed to and made a huge play."
Girls
Kailyn Quails, Hatton
Quails recorded 24 kills as Hatton won the silver bracket at Brooks on Aug. 29. She also had six kills, four blocks and an ace in a win against Winston County. "This is a well-deserved award for Kailyn," coach Lori Huffaker said. "She is a naturally talented volleyball player with an innate ability to see the floor and make the big play. Kailyn is just starting to tap into her boundless potential.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Priceville’s Abigail Garrison, Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Holland and Ardmore’s Lacey Reyer. Boys: Austin’s Jevon Jackson, Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle, Priceville’s Jerry Burton and Falkville’s Christian Angulo.
