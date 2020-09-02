HUNTSVILLE — Aaliyah Hullett and Dailee Chatman combined for 11 kills as Decatur picked up a 25-5, 25-6, 25-10 win over Columbia on Tuesday.
Surria Birgans had four kills for the Red Raiders (5-2), while Zoey Sales added six aces. Carley Lovett finished with six aces and 10 assists.
• West Morgan falls to Danville, Addison: Morgan Mosley and Ellie Jones each had 10 kills as the Rebels fell to Danville 27-25, 25-17 and Addison 25-22, 25-19.
Abby Yerby had 33 assists for West Morgan (5-6), which plays at Hatton on Thursday.
