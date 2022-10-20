HUNTSVILLE — The coaching Hutto sisters are headed back to the volleyball state tournament in Birmingham.
Well, technically their sisters-in-law, but there's no denying that Robyn Hutto, coach of the Lawrence County Red Devils, and Alesha Hutto, coach of the West Morgan Rebels, have made next week exciting for the family.
"Isn't that awesome," said Alesha Hutto. "It was hard not to get caught up in their game because they were on the court right behind us. It's really exciting."
Lawrence County and West Morgan were two of four area teams to win two games Wednesday at the regional tournament and advance to next week's state tournament. They join Priceville and Hartselle making the trip.
Lawrence County defeated Hayden 3-0 (31-29, 25-22, 27-25) to advance, overcoming what had become a bad habit of losing leads late in games.
"All season long we've been shutting down late in sets," said Robyn Hutto. "I challenged them to finish and they took care of business."
To advance to the 4A state tournament, West Morgan defeated Curry 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 26-24). The Rebels now head to Birmingham with four starters back from last year's state tournament team.
"Last year when we went down there, I think we got intimidated because it had been a few years since we had been there," Alesha Hutto said. "These girls know what to expect now. I'm excited to see what we can do."
Priceville and Hartselle are also be headed to the tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Cleburne County 3-0, while the Tigers defeated Buckhorn, also 3-0.
The trip will be the first for Hartselle under head coach Lindsey Crumpton.
"This is what we have been working for since the spring. To get back to state," said Crumpton said. "Our season has been very up and down, but I'm okay with that. We weren't worried about being the best in August, but being the best now."
All four teams will be back in auction today at the Von Braun Center, playing to determine seeding for the state tournament.
--
A bright future
While it may have not been the ending she desire, first year Decatur head coach Cassie Mullinax was nothing but proud of her team.
The trip to Huntsville's regional tournament, which resulted in a 3-0 loss to Homewood, was the first for the Red Raiders since 2007.
"I'm at a loss for words," Mullinax said. "These girls should be extremely proud of where they got. There's a lot of people excited about Decatur volleyball now."
Mullinax said the regional berth will serve as a building block for the program going forward.
"We have a lot of young girls in this program so I'm hoping for even more wins next year."
Other results saw Athens defeat Huffman 3-0, but fall to Mountain Brook 3-0. Brewer defeated Leeds 3-0 and lost to Jasper 3-2.
