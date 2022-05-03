Decatur Heritage did it again. The Eagles wrapped up their playoff series in two games for the second straight week, sweeping Section in Friday's doubleheader 11-1 and 9-3. This week's quarterfinal series in Decatur will begin with two games on Thursday. If a third game is needed, it'll be Friday.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
