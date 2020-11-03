Although Austin High wasn't able to celebrate its 2020 homecoming festivities with a victory over Mountain Brook, there were two positive takeaways from Thursday's ceremony and game. First, the football team will be able to learn from a few mistakes before the playoffs start this week. Second, despite the coronavirus changing everything from football seating to instruction methods, Austin was able to honor a new homecoming queen: Abbey Pace.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
