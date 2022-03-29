Two No. 1 teams in the state faced off in a baseball doubleheader in Hartselle on Friday. Auburn, the Class 7A top team, won the first game 6-1 and the hosts, who are Alabama's top team in Class 6A, won the second 5-4.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
