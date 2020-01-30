The Hartselle Tigers will have to make room for two new trophies after last week. Hartselle swept the Morgan County Tournament on Saturday. The girls beat Priceville 50-44, their first championship win since 2017. The boys won their fourth straight county tournament championship with an 80-52 victory over West Morgan.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
