Although the Austin High Black Bears trailed 17-16 at the end of the first quarter of their game against Florence on Friday, they outscored the Falcons in each of the next three periods for a 74-66 victory. Priceville's girls won their game against East Limestone 60-48.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
