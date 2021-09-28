Everything came together to make Hartselle High School's homecoming night a memorable one. As Decatur Daily sports writer Caleb Suggs wrote, "On a night when Hartselle was honoring the 10-year anniversary of its 2011 state championship team, the 2021 Tiger defense did its best to impersonate them." The Tigers continued their undefeated 2021 campaign with a 58-21 win over Russellville.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
