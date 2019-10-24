Earlier this week, teams fought hard for a spot in the North Super Regional volleyball tournament. Several teams from our coverage area will be competing at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville from today through Saturday to qualify for the state tournament next week.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.