With Hatton High School's girls and boys basketball teams winning the 2021 Northwest Regional title and earning their spot in the state Final Four, no doubt the small community in Lawrence County had plenty to celebrate over the past couple of days. Both teams will play their semifinals against Lanett on Wednesday in Birmingham. The girls play at 9 a.m. and the boys at 11:30.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More images at www.decaturdaily.com
