Lawrence County High School's girls and boys teams won the county basketball tournament last week. The girls upset top-seeded Hatton 57-46 Friday night, claiming the county crown with a statement win. On Saturday, the boys came from behind in the last minute, when everything seemed lost, to beat East Lawrence 61-60.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
