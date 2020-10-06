Despite the absence of Priceville and Danville, two of the county’s strongest teams, the Morgan County volleyball tournament went ahead on Thursday at Falkville High School. The Hartselle Lady Tigers claimed their second straight championship without losing a single set.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
