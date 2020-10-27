Volleyball teams from the Decatur area battled last week during the North Super Regional tournament in Huntsville. Some earned spots in the state tournament this week in Birmingham. Other teams didn't make it, but arriving at the super regional level was an achievement in itself.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
