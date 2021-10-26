Headed to State
After last week's North Super Regional tournament in Huntsville, the dream of a volleyball state championship remains alive for eight area teams. Brewer, West Morgan, Danville, Lawrence County, Hatton, Athens, East Limestone and Lindsay Lane will be competing in the state tournament in Birmingham, which begins today and ends Thursday.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
