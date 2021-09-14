The Hartselle Tigers have completed a trio of wins over longtime rivals already this season. After defeating Austin and Cullman earlier, they prevailed 42-21 over Decatur on Friday. The same night, west of Hartselle, the Danville Hawks lost their game against Lauderdale County despite a big effort in the second half.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
