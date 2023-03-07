Priceville coach Terrie Nelson congratulates her players, including her own daughter, CJ Nelson (15), after a good run at the end of the first quarter of the Class 4A state championship game at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Friday. Priceville ended up losing to Prattville Christian 76-59.
Clements’ Taylor Farrar scores two points against Trinity Presbyterian during the Class 3A state championship game at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Friday. Trinity Presbyterian edged Clements 52-48.
In spite of their losses in Friday's state championship games, the Clements and Priceville girls basketball teams had extraordinary seasons. Both are very young teams and, with most of the players returning next school year, they seem to have bright futures ahead of them.
