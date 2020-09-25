CAPSHAW — After opening the 2020 season with a COVID-related forfeit and a 21-0 loss to Class 2A Mars Hill, the season seemed on the verge of collapse for the East Limestone Indians.
Friday night’s 31-17 win over previously unbeaten West Limestone proved that the Indians have plenty to play for after all.
East Limestone scored once in the first quarter and once in the second to take a 14-0 lead midway through the opening half. West Limestone answered with a field goal in the final minutes of the first half to give East a 14-3 lead at the break.
The Indians maintained control throughout the second half to pick up their fourth consecutive win. The win over West Limestone follows three big Class 5A, Region 8 wins, and the 31 points put up by East Limestone’s offense was the lowest total posted since being held scoreless against Mars Hill on August 27.
East Limestone (4-2, 3-0) travels to Lawrence County for a region game next week. West Limestone (4-1, 3-0 in Class 4A, Region 8) plays at Brooks.
