SOMERVILLE — There was no stopping the East Limestone offense Friday night as they rolled to a 42-0 Class 5A, Region 8 win over Brewer on the road.
Senior Kollin Swart got things started with a 52-yard touchdown early in the first.
Several possessions later, Fortune Wheeler answered his teammate with a 71-yard touchdown run of his own. Blake Cross recovered a Brewer fumble and returned it 8 yards for a score, giving the Indians a 21-0 advantage heading into the second quarter.
Swart and Wheeler each added another touchdown before the half. Swart finished the night rushing three times for 96 yards, while Wheeler rushed five times for 89 yards.
Garrett King intercepted a Brewer pass with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter and returned it 47 yards for East Limestone's final touchdown of the night.
With the victory, Indians head coach Jeff Pugh ties the late Phil Cavnar for the most wins in school history with 87.
East Limestone hosts West Limestone next Friday.
