Joe Jones Gym at what is now Austin Junior High was home to some great leapers over the years.
Two of the best were Okechi Egbe, The Daily big school Player of the Year in 1999, and Javan Johnson, the big school Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.
They both could bring the fans out of their seats with their dramatic slam dunks.
A dunk contest between the two with both of them in their prime would have been something to see. Of course that’s not possible, but they can be in a contest to select The Daily’s favorite big school Player of the Year.
Egbe and Johnson both advanced to the 5A-7A boys semifinal round. They are two of five former Black Bears in the mix. Joining them are Rod Bass (1993), Kenneth Rice (1988) and Fabian Bell (2018).
Rounding out the field are Hartselle’s Jay Knowlton (1994), Darrell Allen (1982), Josh Britnell (2001) and Brody Peebles (2020). They are joined by Decatur’s Rico Pickett (2007) and Athens’ Giddy Potts (2013 and 2014).
Also up for vote are the 5A-7A girls. That top 10 includes two of the best to ever play at Hartselle in Vickie Orr (1984 and 1985) and Moriah Taylor (2019). Orr dominated inside while Taylor could dominate a game with her long-distance shooting. Joining them are Decatur’s Gretchen Carter (1996) and Brewer’s Morgan Crawley (2009).
The rest of the Top 10 all come from Lawrence County. It includes East Lawrence sisters Tiffany (1995), Kim (1997) and Jessica Young (2006). Tiffany died in an auto accident in 1999 while a member of the Purdue women’s team.
Lawrence County High has three of its best on the list with Natasha Thomas (1998-2000), Brooke Hand (2002 and 2004) and Rachael Childress (2016).
Online voting begins today at decaturdaily.com to determine three finalists for the boys and three for the girls. Go to the home page and scroll down to the voting prompt. You can vote in each group one time per day. Voting will be open for four days.
This contest is not to determine the best player, but instead the most popular through the online voting.
You do not need a subscription to vote, but an online subscription is just $3 for three months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.