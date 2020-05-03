There was a time, back in the day, when spring football practice was the No. 1 spring sport for high schools around the state.
That was before females were allowed to be athletes. High school baseball and boys track filled in the dead time around football.
“Spring football practice was the most important thing going,” said Clif Knight, who covered Hartselle football for 50 years for the Hartselle Enquirer. “Everybody wanted to know what next season’s team was going to look like.”
Spring practice back then could last for several weeks. After it was over, coaches seldom saw their players until it was time for the first practice in August.
“You had better be ready to go that first day in August because we would be in full pads doing contact drills,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said about the era when he played.
Then the high school sports world starting changing. Females were allowed to be athletes. High school baseball and track grew in importance. There were more spring sports and more demands on all coaches. Just scheduling spring football practice started getting tricky.
“I remember at Austin we tried to do spring practice right after basketball and before baseball started,” Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek said. “We had spring practice in February, and that was pretty miserable.”
Concerns over physical contact now limit spring practice to 10 days. Most schools start around the end of April or the first of May. In a normal world, it would not be difficult this week to find a school having football practice.
The normal world went out the window in March. Schools are closed. The spring sports season ended early. There is no spring football practice this year.
“I’m OK with no spring practice, if nobody else is having it,” Athens head coach Cody Gross said. “The biggest problem I have is missing my kids. I miss them like crazy.”
Having no spring practice is not good if you are a recently hired head coach. Bryan Moore became the new head coach at Hartselle on Jan. 4.
Moore’s first spring practice was scheduled to start last week. The Hartselle football team has a lot of questions to answer with just five returning starters. There are just eight seniors on the team. There are 76 sophomores and freshmen on the roster. There’s a good chance that some freshmen may start this fall.
“To me, spring is when you learn about your team,” Moore said. “You create toughness in the spring. I fear that will be lost. At least I had 10 weeks with my players to work on building relationships.”
East Lawrence head coach Bo Culver is in an even more difficult situation. The former Hartselle head coach accepted his new job on March 9. That was a Monday. Before that week ended, schools were closing down.
Because of his obligations to Hartselle, Culver was in no immediate rush to meet with his players. Like most people, Culver was blindsided by the shutdown of schools. His contract with Hartselle ended at the end of April.
“I’m calling my players and telling them how I excited I am to be their coach,” Culver said. “We have to be positive about the situation. There are a lot of people who have it worse.”
If you have been the head coach at a school for 10 years and won 46 games over the last six seasons like Jeremy Perkins has at Austin, not having spring practice might not be that big a deal.
“We are fortunate to have a lot of returning players on both sides of the ball,” Perkins said. “A lot of our seniors have played a lot of football. We have juniors with experience. It’s not the end of the world.”
Many area coaches have expanded their knowledge of communicating over the internet to stay in touch with their players. Meetings via Facebook, Google or Zoom have become part of the weekly routine. Gross has a Zoom meeting each Monday with all his players.
“I can sit at my computer and see every one of them,” Gross said. “The best part is that I can mute them all and they have to listen to me talk.”
The meetings allow coaches to remind players about keeping up their schoolwork and staying on a regimented workout program. Closed schools mean no athletic facilities are open. Commercial gyms are also closed.
Adcock allows his assistant coaches to have meetings with groups of players. The meetings are limited to 15 minutes.
“We have to remember that the players are still going to school and we don’t need to tie up their time on the computer,” Adcock said.
For the last several years, the Alabama High School Athletic Association has opened the summer to allow more organized workouts for all sports. The summer conditioning and weight room work in June and July has allowed teams to be ready to go when practice starts on the first Monday in August. Right now it’s not clear what athletes will be able to do this summer. Competitions like 7-on-7 have already been ruled out.
Missing spring practice is no big loss for Decatur Heritage. The Eagles have not had one in the last five or six years due to the success of the baseball program. The results on the football field have still been good. Decatur Heritage is 49-13 with seven playoffs wins over the last five years.
“Someday, I think they may do away with spring practice,” Meek said. “You can just about do anything in the summer that you want to do but put on pads and hit.”
The big question this is year is when will the conditioning and weight room work that usually happens in June be allowed to start. Will it push up against the start of the season on Aug. 20? Nobody knows or wants to guess right now.
“If we can’t start on time, we’ll have to determine how much time we’ll need to make up for the time we lost in the weight room on conditioning and teaching,” Perkins said. “The toughest thing is not knowing how and when all this will work out.”
On April 23, the AHSAA Central Board approved a rule that should help the situation. It allows schools that did not have spring practice to start fall practice a week early. That means fall practice will start on July 27 for most schools. That’s 12 weeks from Monday.
The loss of spring practice also has an effect on college recruiting. Spring is the best time for college coaches to visit high schools to evaluate recruits. Perkins said 30 to 40 college coaches will visit Austin in a typical spring.
The high school visits help colleges decide which players to invite to summer camps. The early signing period in December makes the spring visits and summer camps even more important.
Because of the coronavirus situation, the NCAA extended a recruiting dead period that previously ended on April 15 to May 31. That means no off-campus visits for college coaches and no on-campus visits to colleges for high school players.
“The thing we have to remember is that we’re all in the same boat,” Adcock said. “There’s a lot of ways this can twist, but I’m positive we’ll be playing football. That’s good because we need it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.