The soccer teams from Decatur and Austin will be battling for both championships Saturday in the Morgan County Tournament.
The finals begin at 9 a.m. at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex. First up is the girls match.
Defending champion Decatur advanced with a 3-0 win over Priceville. The Red Raiders got goals two goals from Bonnie Frost and one from Yoshari Chavez. Kacey Powell recorded another clean sheet in goal.
The Austin girls edged West Morgan, 5-4. The Black Bears got two goals from Jayla Gillespie and single goals from Hannah Winkler, Macy Gatica-Torreblanca and Natasha Frassati.
The boys championship match is scheduled for 11 a.m. Defending champion Austin advanced with a 4-2 win over West Morgan. Phi Lip Hoang got the hat trick with his three goals. Juan Rodriguez also scored for Austin.
Alexis Alonzo had both goals for the Decatur boys in a shutout win over Hartselle. Keeper Harrison Galliart recorded the shutout.
There will also be matches Saturday for third place. The girls match is Brewer vs. Hartselle at 9 a.m. The boys match is Danville vs. Brewer.
The Decatur girls have won five straight county tournament championships starting in 2015. One year the tournament was not completed because of weather. No tournament was played in 2020 because of COVID.
The Austin boys beat Hartselle, 2-0, in last year’s championship match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.