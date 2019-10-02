When the calendar flips to October, the pressure of the high school volleyball season gets a little more intense because it’s championship month.
Area tournaments start Oct. 21. The North Super Regional in Huntsville is Oct. 24-26. The state tournament in Birmingham is Oct. 30-31.
The nine schools in Morgan County get championship month started in grand fashion with the Morgan County Tournament on Thursday at Decatur Heritage. Play begins at noon. Admission is $10.
If you enjoy high-level athletic competition, Decatur Heritage is the place to be Thursday. You really don’t have to know a thing about volleyball to appreciate the caliber of competition. It matches anything you will see at the state tournament.
That’s what makes this tournament so interesting. You never know when you could be looking at a potential state championship at work.
Sometimes winning the Morgan County Tournament can be more difficult than winning a state championship. In 2012, Brewer beat Hartselle to win the county tournament, but it was Hartselle that won the Class 5A state championship that year.
Danville pulled the rare double of a county and state championship in the same season in 2014. The Hawks swept West Morgan in the county finals and two weeks later finished on top of Alabama in Class 4A.
There could be a potential state championship team playing Thursday. The latest state rankings from al.com have six county schools ranked. From the top it’s Hartselle No. 3 in 6A; Brewer No. 7 in 5A; Danville No. 3 in 4A; West Morgan No. 6 in 4A; Priceville No. 10 in 4A; and Decatur Heritage No. 7 in 2A.
Falkville has been in and out of the Class 1A rankings. Right now the Blue Devils are outside looking in the Top 10.
Decatur Heritage expects a packed house and it should. It’s going to be a great day for high school volleyball.
