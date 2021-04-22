Playoff soccer begins tonight with six area teams in action.
The Hartselle boys with one of the top scorers in the country in Keegan Zanda host Springville at 6 p.m. in a Class 6A game.
In Class 4A-5A girls, West Morgan visits Priceville starting at 6 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium. Brewer boys host Haleyville in Class 4A-5A boys at 6 p.m.
Other games involving area teams include Fort Payne girls at Athens in 6A and East Limestone girls at Westminster Christian in 4A-5A.
The Decatur girls play Friday at Southside-Gadsden with a 7 p.m. start.
Second round action in 4A-5A and 6A along with first round games for 1A-3A and 7A are scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday.
