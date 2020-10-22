The white board in the hall leading to the Decatur football locker room had a pointed message.
“Athens week. Last home game. You will make a choice. How do you want to finish?”
That’s the big question for the Red Raiders as they head into the final games of a season with a frustrating start.
After starting the season with six losses, Decatur has won its last two games. The Red Raiders beat region rivals Hazel Green, 28-0, and Columbia, 45-0.
Those wins may not move the excitement meter for some high school football fans. For a team that has seen so many more down moments than up this season, it is a positive sign.
“One thing the scoreboard doesn’t show is how hard this team has worked to get better,” senior receiver Charlie Taylor said. “It’s great that we finally got to see our hard work pay off. Now we want to finish in a way we can all be proud.”
The Red Raiders host Athens on Friday. It’s the last game of the season at Ogle Stadium. Then on Oct. 29 it’s a Thursday night game at Milton Frank Stadium vs. Huntsville to close out the season.
Huntsville is Decatur’s oldest rival. They’ve met 90 times dating back to 1922. The Red Raiders have played Athens and Hartselle both 88 times.
“My Dad brought me to Ogle to watch football games when I was just old enough to walk,” senior offensive tackle Banks Murphree said. “Then in the eighth grade, I got to be on the sidelines as a boy ball.
“Playing football for Decatur is something I’ve always wanted to do. I had not thought about it being my last game at Ogle until someone mentioned it in class. Since then I’ve been thinking about it a lot.”
Unfortunately for Taylor and Murphree, they have been seniors on a team that has been a little short on experience and firepower. The first six games of the season involved a gauntlet of good teams. Russellville, Austin, Muscle Shoals, Hartselle, Buckhorn and Cullman are a combined 36-14.
Decatur head coach Jere Adcock has been forced to play a lot of sophomores this season. When Decatur lines up against Athens, the Red Raiders will face a team with 10 seniors starting on offense and eight seniors on defense.
“Right now, Athens is playing the best of any team in our region,” Adcock said. “Last year, they jumped on us early and we had to play catch-up. We can’t let that happen this time.”
There’s a lot at stake for Athens in its last region game. If the Golden Eagles beat Decatur, they could wind up as region champions or at worst in second place and hosting a first-round playoff game.
Athens beat Decatur last year, 27-14, at Ogle. The Golden Eagles have won their last three meetings with the Red Raiders.
“I know there are some Decatur fans who think that Athens is really our biggest rival,” Taylor said. “It would mean a lot to the seniors if we could beat them in our last game at Ogle. It would leave a good message for the younger guys on the team.”
Taylor leads Decatur in receiving with 21 catches for 236 yards and one touchdown. Murphree has been an anchor in the offensive line at right tackle.
“Both of them have really surprised me,” Adcock said. “Four years ago, I never would have thought that they would be the football players they have become.
“They both have worked hard to become good football players. They are what I call doers. They do everything you ask and even more.”
