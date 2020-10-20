The state playoffs don’t begin for two weeks, but for five area teams the playoffs really begin this week.
Priceville, Hartselle, Hatton, Clements and Tanner close out region play with one big thing in common. If they win, they are in the playoffs. If they lose, it’s try again next year.
Eight area teams have a spot in the playoffs wrapped up. They are Austin, Athens, East Limestone, West Limestone, East Lawrence, Falkville, Decatur Heritage and R.A. Hubbard.
West Limestone, East Lawrence and Decatur Heritage have already won region championships. Austin can win the Class 7A, Region 4 championship with a victory Friday at Bob Jones. Falkville can take the Class 2A, Region 7 championship with a win at North Sand Mountain on Friday.
Athens still has a shot to win the Class 6A, Region 8 championship, but it has to first beat Decatur.
Which teams will be the No. 3 and No. 4 out of Class 5A, Region 8 is still to be determined between Ardmore, Lawrence County and Mae Jemison.
Here are five games where teams need wins to advance to the playoffs:
1 – Priceville (5-3, 3-3) at West Limestone (7-1, 6-0): After losing their last two region games, the Bulldogs find themselves in a must-win situation on the home field of the Class 4A, Region 8 champion.
2 – Hartselle (6-3, 4-2) at Buckhorn (4-5, 3-3): If Hartselle wins and Muscle Shoals loses, the Tigers would be the No. 3 team in Class 6A, Region 8.
3 – Pisgah (2-6, 2-3) at Tanner (4-4, 2-3): The records don’t exactly say high drama, but a spot in the playoffs is at stake for the final team out of Class 2A, Region 7.
4 – Sheffield (3-5, 2-3) at Hatton (3-5, 1-4): After a tough region schedule for both teams, it comes down to this game to decide the No. 4 team out of Class 2A, Region 8.
5 – Clements (2-6, 2-3) at Elkmont (0-8, 0-5): A win puts Clements back in the playoffs for a third straight season out of Class 3A, Region 8.
