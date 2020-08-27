Because of the threat of bad weather Friday, most high school football games will be played tonight.
Games making the move from Friday are Decatur at Austin, Mae Jemison at Hartselle, Priceville at Brewer, West Morgan at East Lawrence, Danville at Falkville, Colbert County at R.A. Hubbard, Mars Hill at East Limestone, Lawrence County at Hazel Green and Lexington at Tanner.
Decatur Heritage’s home game vs. Colbert Heights has been moved to Thursday and will now be played at Colbert Heights.
Clements at West Limestone are playing tonight, as originally scheduled.
Games still scheduled to be played Friday are Hatton at Central Florence and Elkmont at Ardmore.
James Clemens at Athens is being played Saturday.
— David Elwell
