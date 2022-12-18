The holidays may be upon us, but for many area basketball teams, there won't be much time to rest. From Huntsville to Fort Payne, from Tennessee to Gulf Shores, teams will be playing all over the next few weeks.
Almost all area schools will be involved, including ranked teams such as Class 2A No. 4 boys Decatur Heritage.
BOYS
Huntsville City Classic
Dec. 27-29 at Huntsville High School
Austin vs. Jacksonville, Dec. 27 9 a.m.
West Point Tournament
Dec. 27-29 at West Point High School
Decatur vs. Hayden, Dec. 27 4:14 p.m.
Hatton vs. Winston County, Dec. 27 6:45 p.m.
Lawrence County (Tenn.) Tournament
Dec. 19-21 at Lawrence County (TN) High School
Hartselle vs. USJ (Tenn.), Dec. 19 2 p.m.
Bracy Invitational Tournament
Dec. 26-28 at Deshler High School
Decatur Heritage vs. Mars Hill, Dec. 26 11:45 a.m.
Priceville vs. Russellville, Dec. 26 1 p.m.
Lawrence County vs. South Lamar, Dec 26 6:30 p.m.
Danville vs. Deshler, Dec. 26 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS
Beach Bash Holiday Tournament
Dec. 19-21 at Gulf Shores
Priceville vs. Fairhope, Dec. 19 2:30 p.m.
Priceville vs. Mountain Brook, Dec. 20 4 p.m.
Priceville vs. Spanish Fort, Dec. 21 2:30 p.m.
Wills Valley Shoot-Out
Dec. 20-22 at Fort Payne
Hartselle vs. Gadsden City, Dec. 20 1:30 p.m (at Little Ridge Intermediate School)
Falcon Wildcat Classic
Dec. 28-30 at Westminster Christian Academy
Lindsay Lane vs. Westminster, Dec. 28 10:30 a.m.
Decatur Heritage vs. Boaz, Dec. 28 1:30 p.m.
Lindsay Lane vs. Columbia, Dec. 29 9 a.m.
Decatur Heritage vs. Southside Gadsden, Dec. 29 12 p.m.
Lindsay Lane vs. Curry, Dec. 30 12 p.m.
Decatur Heritage vs. Fort Payne, Dec. 30 4:30 p.m.
Supreme Courts Christmas Tournament
Dec. 28 at Guntersville High School
Hartselle vs. Albertville, Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
Randolph Holiday Classic
Dec. 27-29 at Randolph High School
Hatton vs. Arab, Dec. 27 3 p.m.
Lauderdale County Basketball Tournament
Dec. 28-29 at Lauderdale County High School
Priceville vs. Wayne County, Dec. 28 6 p.m.
Priceville vs. Mars Hill, Dec. 29 3 p.m.
BOYS AND GIRLS
West Morgan Christmas Tournament
Dec. 27-29 at West Morgan High School
Falkville vs. Russellville (VG), Dec. 27 1:30 p.m.
Decatur vs. Danville (VG), Dec. 27 3 p.m.
Brewer vs. Hanceville (VB), Dec. 27 4:30 p.m.
West Morgan vs. Central Florence (VG), Dec. 27 6 p.m.
West Morgan vs. Clements (VB), Dec. 27 7:30 p.m.
Danville vs. Ardmore (VG), Dec. 28 9 a.m.
Falkville vs. Central-Florence (VG), Dec. 28 12 p.m.
Brewer vs. Clements (VB), Dec. 28 1:30 p.m.
West Morgan vs. Decatur (VG), Dec. 28 3 p.m.
West Morgan vs. Elkmont (VB), Dec. 28 4:30 p.m.
Danville vs. Russellville (VG), Dec. 29 12 p.m.
Decatur vs. Ardmore (VG), Dec. 29 3 p.m.
Brewer vs. Elkmont (VB), Dec. 29 4:30 p.m.
West Morgan vs. Falkville (VG), Dec. 29 6 p.m.
West Morgan vs. Hanceville (VB), Dec. 29 7:30 p.m.
Athens Border Wars
Dec. 28-30 at Athens High School
East Limestone vs. Moore County (VB), Dec. 28 10 a.m.
Austin vs. Brooks (VG), Dec. 28 2:30 p.m.
Athens vs. James Clemens (VG), Dec. 28 5:30 p.m.
Athens vs. Beech (VB), Dec. 28 7 p.m.
Hartselle vs. Lawrence County (VG), Dec. 29 11:30 a.m.
Athens vs. Austin (VG), Dec. 29 5:30 p.m.
Athens vs. Marshall County (VB), Dec. 29 7 p.m.
East Limestone vs. Marshall County (VB), Dec. 30 10 a.m.
Athens vs. Tullahoma (VB), Dec. 30 7 p.m.
Games at Wallace State Community College
East Lawrence vs. Carbon Hill (VB), Dec. 19
East Lawrence vs. Addison (VG), Dec. 20
East Lawrence vs. Addison (VB), Dec. 20
East Lawrence vs. Addison (VG), Jan. 2
East Lawrence vs. Addison (VB), Jan. 2
— Caleb Suggs
