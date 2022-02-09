CULLMAN — It was the type of shot that every high school kid dreams of.
With Hartselle’s season hanging in the balance, the Tigers inbounded the ball with six seconds left. What resulted was a game winning 3-pointer by Thomas Itsede as time expired that lifted the Tigers over Muscle Shoals, 51-50, saving their season in the process.
“The whole game I wasn’t hitting nothing, so I had a little doubt,” Itsede said. “But with five seconds left, my teammates just kind of looked at me said we’re winning this game. We went down, I shot it and it went it. It was just amazing.”
A buzzer beater of any kind, but especially a game winner is always huge for any player. However, for Itsede it was even more special. Prior to the shot, he turned the ball over to allow the Trojans to take the lead with six seconds to go. But what looked to be another heartbreaking loss to Muscle Shoals turned into the biggest win of the season.
“That was a big shot for Thomas,” said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. “He turns the ball over and thinks he cost us the game, then he goes and rescues the game out of nowhere.”
After the win, Key was overcome with emotion. Key described it as validation for what has been a long and often bumpy season.
“It’s been a tough year, and everyone inside that locker room knows just how hard it’s been,” Key said. “I’ve had regrets over the toughness of our schedule. It’s hard to compete at the highest level for 30-31 games, and it wobbled us a bit. But this win makes it all seem worth it.”
The game didn't start smoothly. Hartselle fell behind 17-4, seemingly turning the ball over almost every possession.
“We had lost four games in a row coming in, which we hadn’t done all year,” said Key. “I thought we needed a good start early to kind of settle down, and it was the complete opposite of that. It’s a real testament to our guys that we were able to weather the storm and come back.”
After cutting the lead to 27-20 at halftime, Hartselle exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Trojans 15-2.
Ryan Dunn led Hartselle with 13 points, while Luke Ward finished with nine.
With the win Hartselle (17-14) advances to the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament final. The Tigers will take on Cullman on Friday at Cullman starting at 7:30 p.m. The two teams split their regular season meetings with each team taking the home contest. Hartselle will be going for its fourth straight area championship.
“The goal is always to live to play one more,” Key said. “We did that tonight. Now let’s see if we can use the confidence from that to win an area championship.”
Cullman boys 66, Decatur 35: The Red Raiders’ season came an end Tuesday in the first round of the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament.
Tucker Gambrill led Cullman in scoring with 19 points, while Chandler Brown led Decatur with 10.
Decatur ends its season at 10-20.
