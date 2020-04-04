Calhoun’s J.D. Davison and Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker have been named the state’s Mr. and Miss Basketball for the 2019-2020 season by the Alabama Sports Writer’s Association. The Miss Basketball award was announced Friday night and Mr. Basketball on Saturday night.
Davison, a 6-foot-3 junior, averaged 30.3 points per game and led Calhoun to a Class 2A state championship. He beat the buzzer with a step-back 3-pointer in the Class 2A title game to give Calhoun the win.
Davison is just the third junior in the award’s history to win Mr. Basketball. He is the first Mr. Basketball from a Class 1A or 2A school since JaMychal Green, who now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, won the award in 2008. Davison was also named the Gatorade state Player of the Year.
Barker, a 6-foot senior, led Spain Park to the Class 7A title by averaging 23.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. The Georgia signee was also named the Gatorade state Player of the Year and the MaxPreps state Player of the year.
She is a two-time Class 7A Player of the Year. She is the first player from Spain Park to win Miss Basketball.
