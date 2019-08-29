Boys
Jevon Jackson
Austin
Jackson carried the ball 14 times for 205 yards Friday with touchdown runs of 12, 85 and 10 yards. He also had a 31-yard touchdown catch in a win over Hartselle. "Jevon had a great offseason and summer preparing for this season," coach Jeremy Perkins said. "I am proud but not surprised to see him come out and have a great performance against Hartselle. He needs to stay humble and keep working to get better."
Girls
Lexi Heidt
Lawrence County
Heidt had 12 kills and seven digs in matches against Alexandria and Chelsea. "While quiet by nature, her tenacity on the volleyball court makes up for that,” coach Robyn Hutto said. “She's involved in almost every play whether getting a dig or attacking a ball for the kill. It was really important to her to come out strong last week. especially in her first match back since ACL reconstruction."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees: Boys: West Limestone’s C.J. Adams, Decatur’s Smith Coon and Clements’ Jairrice Pryor. Girls: Hartselle’s Grace Leighton and Priceville’s Madalynn Owen.
