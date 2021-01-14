Boys
Kobe Johnson, Decatur
Johnson scored a game-high 27 points in a narrow loss to Austin. "Kobe has been very consistent on the offensive end for us all season," Decatur coach Kori Walker said. "He is a natural scorer who can score from anywhere on the floor. His performance against Austin was not surprising to me. He lives for the big games."
Girls
Brantleigh Williams, Decatur Heritage
Williams had 11 points and 12 rebounds against Fairview and 13 points and 12 rebounds against Lindsay Lane. "Williams is our team captain and our floor general,” Decatur Heritage coach Johnny Jones said. “When she gets going, the team gets going. … Seems like she is starting to find the confidence I knew she had from day one."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Austin’s Cameron Collins, Danville’s KJ Melson and Hartselle’s Brody Peebles. Girls: Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks, Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Murr and Danville’s Brityan Godfrey.
