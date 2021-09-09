Girls
Ellie Jones, West Morgan
Jones had 15 combined kills in matches against Rogers and Hatton last Thursday. She had 18 kills in four weekend matches and 11 more kills Tuesday against Decatur and Winston County "Ellie has been very consistent for us this past week," West Morgan coach Alesha Hutto said. "She is starting to really see the floor, and you couple that with her athleticism and she can be a threat on the outside."
Boys
Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone
Wheeler rushed for 296 yards and three touchdowns and caught an 18-yard TD pass to account for all of East Limestone’s points Friday in a 24-14 win over Lee-Huntsville. "Fortune ran hard and made several players miss him in the open field," coach Jeff Pugh said. "It was very evident that he was ready to play and do his job to help us get the victory. Hard work gets paid. Congrats Fortune."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Austin’s Jakaya Smith, Athens’ Jillian Vickers and Danville’s Faith Parker. Boys: Priceville’s Mason Cartee, Danville’s Grayson Glenn and Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.