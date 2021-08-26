Boys
Jaden Jude, Athens, finished with 9 of 11 passing for 204 yards and four touchdowns, 18 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown and one reception for 37 yards and a score (accounting for 384 total yards and all six of Athens' touchdowns) in the Golden Eagles’ 41-40 win over Fort Payne.
"Jaden refused to let his team lose last week," Athens coach Cody Gross said. "It was one of the greatest individual performances I have ever witnessed. The toughness he displayed was unreal and will need to continue for us to be successful this season. He accounted for all six TDs in a huge come-from-behind victory down 40-20 with two minutes left in the third quarter."
Girls
Jillian Vickers, Athens, 28 kills and three aces in 2-0 wins over Decatur and Randolph.
"Jillian started the season off strong, and she was a leader on the court," Athens coach April Marsh said. "She was an offensive threat on front row and back row."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Hartselle's JT Blackwood, West Morgan's Cameron Schrieber, and Decatur's Ellis Dickman. Girls: Lawrence County's Anna Clare Hutto, Hartselle's Megan Lee, and Danville's Audrey Marshall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.