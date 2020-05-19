In this most unusual year for high school sports in Alabama, coaches have a lot of questions moving forward during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association provided some answers Monday.
Coaches can begin workouts for their teams in three weeks on June 8. Right now the workouts would be limited to groups of 10.
In workouts where social distancing of 6 feet is not possible, athletes will need to wear some sort of cloth on their face. That would apply to situations like in the weight room or even on the basketball floor.
“At least we have a starting date,” West Morgan football coach Mikel Riggs said. “We need to get our kids back in here and get them in shape.
“It’s great for the kids and their parents to know when we start. We have a lot of them asking about that so they can plan their summers.”
AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese and Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association director Jamie Lee updated coaches and the public with a televised announcement Monday.
Lee announced that the annual All-Star Week held each July in Montgomery has been canceled. The highlight of the week is the North vs. South competition in football, baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, volleyball and cross-country.
The football game will be moved to December. The other sports will not be played.
Rosters for basketball, volleyball and football had already been released. Representing The Daily’s area in basketball are Hartselle’s Brody Peebles, Priceville’s Jenna Walker, East Limestone’s Jirah Rogers and West Limestone coach Justin Taylor. Hartselle’s Hailey Holshauser was named to the North volleyball team. Falkville’s Travis Ricks was named to the North football team.
The golf teams were released Monday. Hartselle’s Ryley Heath was selected for the North team along with his coach, Chad Gladden.
Even though the others sports will not be played, the already selected rosters will be announced so those athletes will be honored.
Besides the games, All-Star Week is also about meetings for coaches and athletic officials. Those meetings will be virtual meetings this year.
Having a starting date for workouts is one thing, knowing exactly how those workouts can operate is another thing. Savarese said, “We will have a set of basic health guidelines that will be posted well in advance of the June 8 return to school.”
The guideline for a group no larger than 10 is based on Alabama Department of Public Health recommendations. The number could increase by June 8. Whatever the size of the group, the members cannot be interchanged with members of another group. The reason for that is for contact tracing in case one member becomes ill with the coronavirus.
“I’m concerned about what happens when one player tests positive for the virus,” East Limestone football coach Jeff Pugh said. “Do you shut down all football in the state? Do you shut down that school’s team?
“How do you do social distancing with football? You touch somebody on every play in football. You can’t avoid it.”
Because most schools did not have spring practice this year, the AHSAA has a new rule that allows those schools to start football practice a week early. That would be July 27. The first games can be played Aug. 20.
“I just hope we get to start the season on time,” Pugh said. “If something happens that prevents us from starting on time or playing all our games, it’s going to be a financial hardship on a lot of programs.”
