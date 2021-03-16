Karli Wade has a lot of reasons to be thankful.
First, she and her Priceville teammates are getting to have a soccer season.
“Last year when they shut the season down we were undefeated and expecting to have a great season,” Wade said. “I felt bad for our seniors to lose their final season.”
Second, she’s almost back to 100 percent after a bout with COVID in February.
“That was such a horrible experience,” Wade said. “I was afraid I wouldn’t have a senior season.”
When Wade returned to soccer, she suffered a hip injury that has set her back a little bit.
Now it’s time for some good things to happen and they have. Last Friday, Wade signed to continue her soccer career at Martin Methodist.
On Monday, Priceville (8-1) opened play in the Morgan County tournament with a 5-2 win over West Morgan. Wade scored three goals. Teammate Anna Katherine Hopkins had two.
Goals for West Morgan (2-4) came from Brandy Hernandez and Mari Julia Delgado.
“We have six seniors on the team and five of them have been playing on the varsity since they were in the eighth grade,” Priceville coach Josh Caldwell said. “They’ve worked hard and are ready to have a big season.
“This is definitely the best team we’ve had in my five years as head coach. Karli has been a big reason for the success. She’s a talented player.”
Teams compete in pool play for the first three days of the tournament. The top two teams in the two pools advance to Thursday’s semifinals. Priceville’s next opponent is Decatur. That match is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex, weather permitting.
• Decatur girls 3, Hartselle 2: The Red Raiders got goals from Yoshari Chavez, Leah South and Bonnie Frost. Emma Roden and Kylie French had goals for Hartselle.
• Danville boys 5, Brewer 3: Justin Hanline scored four goals with one assist to lead the Hawks. Moises Parra added a goal. Jojo Whisenant had six saves.
• Danville girls 1, Brewer 0: Kelsey Netherton’s goal was the difference.
• Hartselle boys 5, Priceville 3: The Tigers play Danville at 5 p.m. today. Priceville plays Brewer.
Baseball
• Lawrence County 6, Austin 3: The Red Devils took advantage of some errors by the Black Bears in the bottom of the sixth inning to score four runs and take the lead.
Lawrence County’s Drew Gatlin drove in three runs and scored a run. Garrett Lee was the winning pitcher.
Austin’s Jake Bailey went 3-for-4. Logan Beasley went 2-for-2 with a RBI and run scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.