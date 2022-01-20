Boys
Peyton Kelly, East Lawrence
Kelly knocked down seven 3-pointers in 12 attempts in a win over Vinemont, finishing with a team-high 23 points. Kelly also had seven assists and five rebounds in the game. “Peyton has really matured this year and plays unselfishly every night,” coach Baine Garner said. “He has played his best basketball the last few weeks."
Girls
Elisabeth Hand, Danville
Hand finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in an area win over Vinemont on Friday. "We have been talking in practice about leadership on the court and stepping up in games when they matter the most," coach JJ Hill said. "That's exactly what she did. She missed a month of the season early on and just got back over Christmas so to step up like that is fantastic.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: West Limestone’s Carlie Belle Winter, Tanner’s Keyera Jeanes and Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Murr. Boys: Danville’s Kohl Randolph, Tanner’s Skylar Townsend and Athens’ Jaden Jude.
