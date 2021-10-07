Boys
Peyton Kelly, East Lawrence
Kelly threw three TD passes in a win over Elkmont and also scored on a 5-yard run in his second 2021 start. "Peyton has really stepped up to lead our offense," coach Sean Holt said. "He has made good decisions with the football and made big plays when we needed them. He was a great leader last week â€¦ and played a huge role in our victory."
Girls
Ellie Jones, West Morgan
Jones finished the Morgan County Tournament with 24 kills for the Rebels, who advanced to the semifinals before falling to Danville. "Ellie loves the game of volleyball and works hard to achieve whatever goals she sets," West Morgan coach Alesha Hutto said.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hartselle’s Grace Tapscott, Priceville’s Zoey Benson and Decatur Heritage’s Elizabeth Wilson. Boys: Hartselle’s Ri Fletcher, Austin’s Maurice Jones and West Morgan’s Jalen Fletcher.
