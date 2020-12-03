Boys
Matt Kempson, Brewer
Kempson had 20 points and eight rebounds in a 62-57 win over West Point. He also had 15 points in a win over Vinemont. "Great young man hard worker," Brewer coach Jeff Thompson said. "Always looking for ways to improve. Loves to be in the gym."
Girls
Blayne Godfrey, Danville
Godfrey scored 19 points in a 40-38 win over Decatur Heritage. "Blayne played a great all-around game," coach J.J. Hill said. "She is our most efficient scorer inside and outside of the paint. … Blayne scored nine of her 19 points going 3-of-4 from three in the fourth quarter. … She plays very mature for a freshman.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle, West Morgan’s Dyllan Ward and Danville’s KJ Melson. Girls: Priceville’s Abigail Garrison and Lindsay Lane’s Madelyn Dizon and Lindsey Murr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.